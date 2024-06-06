We have the quality to compete against Mali - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana Otto Addo expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete against Mali in the upcoming crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers, despite acknowledging Mali as the favourites heading into Thursday's match.

Addo drew parallels between the upcoming match against Mali and a previous friendly encounter with Nigeria earlier this year. Reflecting on the Nigeria match, where Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat, Addo emphasised the challenge of playing away matches against strong opponents.

"I compare this match a little bit to when I took over and we played against Nigeria. We had two matches then and we needed to qualify. This is going to be a tough match away in Mali, a country that have produced really, really good players like Haidara and Doumbia and so on. We know it’s going to be tough but we also have the quality to compete against them," Addo remarked.

Despite Ghana's disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they exited in the group stages, Addo remained optimistic about his team's prospects. He highlighted Ghana's potential to secure a victory against Mali, citing the talent and determination within the squad.

"Although we didn’t have a good AFCON, I think they are 20 places or so above us in the FIFA Ranking but I think we have the players to compete against them to get the three points out of Mali," Addo concluded confidently.

The upcoming match against Mali presents a crucial opportunity for Ghana to secure valuable points in their quest for World Cup qualification, and Addo remains steadfast in his belief in the team's capabilities.