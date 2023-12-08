"We have the quality to win WAFCON"- GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku is confident the Black Queens can win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

The team is making a return to the tournament after a five-year absence following victory over Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.

Ghana's best performance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been finishing second on three occasions. The Black Queens lost in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 finals to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

However, after a run of ten successive wins and just one defeat under coach Nora Hauptle, Kurt Okraku remains hopeful ahead of Morocco 2024.

“We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough," he said following the team's arrival from South Africa.

"This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a show down. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions," he added.

“What ever it takes for us to get you prepared for the AFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless we will make sure this team is ready."