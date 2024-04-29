GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We have the talent - Black Stars captain Andre Ayew confident in Ghana's future

Published on: 29 April 2024
Andre Ayew during training in Morocco.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed confidence in Ghana's future despite the team's recent struggles, citing the abundant talent within the squad.

While expressing regret for the team's recent performance, Ayew has emphasised the importance of remaining calm and reflective, highlighting the need to learn from past mistakes and work towards improvement.

In an interview with Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba, Ayew addressed the team's disappointing run of form, acknowledging their challenges, including just one win in their last 10 games and underwhelming performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew pointed out Ghana's historical dominance in football and expressed confidence in the talent and capabilities of the current players. Despite the recent setbacks, he believes it's only a matter of time before the team bounces back.

"We were on top for about 10 to 12 years, and now it's other people," Ayew noted. "But we have the talent and the players. It's just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to switch around."

Despite the challenges, Ayew remains optimistic about the team's future and highlighted the importance of perseverance and unity in overcoming adversity.

