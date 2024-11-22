GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Published on: 22 November 2024
“We have to beat them” – Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong warns Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong is determined to secure victory against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The fire boys will play host to the embattled Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight.

Kotoko are winless in their last five games in the domestic top-flight campaign and are determined to bounce back this time.

But Yaw Acheampong in an interview with the club’s media, reiterated desire to beat Kotoko in order to depend their woes in the top-flight.

“You need players with character to play Asante Kotoko. The game won’t be easy. We are not joking with this match. We know the task ahead and preparing for it”

“We are doing our best and encouraging our boys for this big game. Last season we were able to beat them in Dormaa. This season too, we have to beat them”

Kotoko have now dropped to the 8th position on the Ghana Premier League standings, picking 15 points while Aduana Stars sit 12th spot with just 12 points.

