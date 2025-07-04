We have to do everything possible to win the President’s Cup – Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has rallied his players to do everything possible to win the 2025 President’s Cup.

The President’s Cup is an annual fixture organised in honour of the sitting President of Ghana, with this year's edition celebrating President John Dramani Mahama.

As already confirmed, giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will lock horns in this year’s President’s Cup in a mouth-watering fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 6.

Speaking to AKSC Media in a pre-match interview, Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito noted that after losing the last two editions of the President’s Cup, his team must fight to clinch the trophy in the upcoming match.

“We have to do everything possible to win. This is my second time controlling a team to play the President’s Cup. We will use it to motivate ourselves and then go for the Cup,” Coach Zito said.

Kotoko in the last two appearances in the President’s Cup lost to ASEC Mimosas and Hearts of Oak respectively.

The 2025 President’s Cup is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.