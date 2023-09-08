we have to go to the AFCON and make it work – Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has emphasised the importance of making the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament a success after Ghana secured qualification.

The Black Stars secured their spot in the tournament by finishing at the top of their qualifying group.

After a final round victory over the Central African Republic, Ghana finished first in Group E with 12 points. Speaking in a post-match interview, Okraku expressed gratitude to the team for securing the qualification and encouraged them to aim for success in the upcoming AFCON.

Ghana's last appearance was a disaster, picking up just a point from a group that had Morocco, Gabon and Comoros to crash out in the first round.

"Some few months ago, we were at the AFCON, it didn’t work and we said to ourselves, we would want another opportunity to make it work. You have made that opportunity come to us, so we have an opportunity to go to the AFCON to make it work," Okraku said.

He urged the team to enjoy their qualification but also emphasized the need to think about the bigger picture and work towards achieving success in the tournament.

The AFCON is scheduled to be held in neighbouring Ivory Coast in 2024, and the GFA president's words reflect the aspirations of both the team and football fans in Ghana as they seek to win the continental competition.