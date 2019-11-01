We have to keep working hard- Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey ahead of Sevilla clash

Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey has urged his teammates to 'work hard' ahead of their clash with Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

The Rojiblancos have won just a game in their last four La Liga games and had to throw a 1-0 lead to draw late at the Mendizorratza against Deportivo Alaves.

The midfielder, who has been an important member of coach Diego Simeone's side this season lamented about their draw against Alaves but urged his teammates to get back to winning ways ahead of the clash with Sevilla.

“It was a tough match. They’re strong at home. We took the lead, but they equalised through a fantastic goal. We have to keep working hard,” said Thomas Partey.

Despite the recent setback, the White and Reds are just two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Partey has scored two goals in all competition, playing 13 times this season.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin