We have to start now - Black Queens coach on 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has set his sights on guiding Ghana to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Swedish coach, who recently signed a two-year contract, has already joined the squad in Morocco as they prepare for an international friendly against the North African side.

Bjorkegren emphasized the importance of consistent improvement and securing a place among Africa's top four teams

. "The Women's Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women's World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day," he stated.

The coach's immediate objectives include ensuring the Black Queens finish in the top four at the next Africa Cup of Nations and securing a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"We are going to do everything to make the people proud of the women's national team... We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa," he added.