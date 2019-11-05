We have told Zachariassen to resign-Kotoko

Special aid to Asante Kotoko Executive Director, Nana Gyimbibi Cooker says the team has told Zachariassen agent to inform his client to resign as head coach of the club.

Asante Kotoko failed to reach the group stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Ivorian side San Pedro 2-1 on aggregate to miss out of the money zone.

There have been talks of coach Zachariassen been influenced by officials of San Pedro by the Asante Kotoko supporters after the game.

"I personally told Zachariassen agent Charles Kouadio that we can't grantee his (Kjetil Zachariassen) safety in Ghana so it's better he stays and resign and that will help him",Nana Coker told Otec FM.

"The coach told me he will not be available to talk to us so we should speak to his agent if anything possible. Meanwhile, Charles even told us (Kotoko management) that we should sack the coach due to his poor selections", he added.

The Danish trainer failed to qualify Kotoko to both the Champions League and Confederation Cup this season.