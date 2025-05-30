GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

We have worthy replacement for Razak Simpson - Nations FC chief Kennedy Boakye Ansah ahead of Holy Stars game

Published on: 30 May 2025
We have worthy replacement for Razak Simpson - Nations FC chief Kennedy Boakye Ansah ahead of Holy Stars game
Razak Simpson

Brands Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, is convinced the absence of Razak Simpson will not affect them ahead of their clash against Basake Holy Stars.

Simpson, who has been an integral part of the side, is currently at the camp of the Black Stars in London for the Unity Cup games.

Simpson played out the entire duration of Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup at the G-Tech Community Stadium.

“Fortunately for us, we have a very solid squad, so inasmuch as we would have loved to see Razak Simpson in the game against Holy Stars, we have a worthy replacement for him," Boakye Ansah told Citi Sports.

"We will miss his presence on the field, but in terms of the team, I’m sure we have a worthy replacement for Razak Simpson," he added.

Nations FC, who sit top of the league log with 60 points, will aim to win despite Simpson's absence as they hope to lift the Premier League trophy.

Meanwhile, Simpson is expected to feature against Trinidad and Tobago in the third place on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more