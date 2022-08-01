Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

We haven't achieved our target - Black Galaxies chief Tony Aubynn 

Published on: 01 August 2022
Dr Tony Aubynn, chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee, admits they haven't met their goal of eliminating Benin.

Black Galaxies beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate last month.

Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final round of 2022 African Nations Championship qualifiers, with the winner qualifying for Algeria.

“We have not done anything yet but Ghanaians can congratulate and praise the team led by the technical handlers and the playing body for that superb performance against Benin.

“For us as a committee, we are yet to achieve our target which is to make it to the actual tournament in Algeria come next year. So, reserve the applause and let’s get there first,” Dr Tony Aubynn told Akoma FM in an interview.

“We did a great selection from all divisions, the team had a lengthy period to camp and also we have a great leadership with our head coach Annor Walker.”

The first leg will be held in Ghana in late August, with the return leg in Nigeria in September.

Ghana are looking to return to the championship after missing the last three editions. Black Galaxies finished second twice in the first three editions.

