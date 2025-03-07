We haven't rested since the break - Heart of Lions prepared ahead of GPL resumption

Heart of Lions Assistant Coach, Daniel Nii Adjei, has confirmed that his team has been working tirelessly during the nearly five-week break in the Ghana Premier League.

The league resumes on March 7, and Heart of Lions is ready to hit the ground running.

"We have been preparing very well for the league," Daniel told the club's media. "Since the break, we have not rested, we have been training all the time and getting ready for the league."

The team's hard work has paid off, with Daniel confirming that everyone is fit and ready for their upcoming match against Vision FC. "Everybody is very well and fit for the upcoming game."

Heart of Lions will travel to Tema Newtown to face Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, and Daniel is confident that his team will come out on top.

"We are not going to slow down. We are not going to watch them play, we are also going there to fight."

With Heart of Lions currently sitting third in the league table, just a point off top spot, Daniel knows the importance of securing a win.

"If we lose this match, it won't help us so we are going very tough, determined to go and get a point or win this match."