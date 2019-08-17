Ghanaian giants Kotoko deny signing jailed ex-Malmo Star Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have denied reports that they have signed ex-Malmo player Kingsley Sarfo who has been convicted and serving jail time in Sweden.

Communication Director Kennedy Boakye-Ansah says the talented player was not among the players unveiled by the Porcupine Warriors on Friday.

Widespread local media reports suggested on Friday that the winger was among new players to be unveiled by the club as they outdoor their new signings ahead of the 2019-2020 season at a colorful ceremony held on Friday.

However Boakye-Ansah as well as GHANAsoccernet checks indicates that the player is still in Sweden serving his sentence as a lookalike of the player Kingsley Effah was the one unveiled.

“It is never true Kotoko have signed KINGSLEY SARFO formerly of Malmo FF in Sweden but it's KINGSLEY EFFAH formerly of Wa All Stars," he told Kumasi based radio station AshhFM.

Sarfo would have followed in the footsteps of Kwame Bonsu who suffered a similar fate in Sweden but quickly revived his career with the Porcupines after his release to land a move to Tunisian giants Esperance after just one season.

Sarfo is the third most expensive signing in the history of Swedish giants Malmo FF after he sealed the move from rivals Sirius in January 2018 after passing his mandatory medical.

The talented winger was signed for $1.5m on a four-year contract but the prison sentence curtailed his career.

Sarfo made 60 appearances for IK Sirius in the Superettan and 11 in Allsvenskan, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists in total.

The Swedish court sentenced Kingsley Sarfo to 32 months in prison in June 2018 after the Ghana international was found guilty of two cases of statutory rape of an under-aged girl.

The Malmo District Court says the 23-year old Sarfo, a midfielder with top Swedish club Malmo FF, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in an apartment and in a public toilet.

The court also ordered Sarfo to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) in compensation to the girl, adding he should be deported after jail and banned from returning to Sweden for a 10-year period.

Safro has said his contract with Malmo FF, which he joined in 2016, would be terminated if found guilty.