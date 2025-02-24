We hope the next games will be better - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko after FA Cup exit

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has apologised to fans and expressed his disappointment after the team's unexpected elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

Medeama lost 4-2 on penalties to Division One League side PAC Academy after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

Tanko acknowledged that the team's performance was not up to par, particularly in the first half.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage. When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team," he said.

Despite the disappointing exit, Tanko remains optimistic about the team's future prospects.

"I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better," he said. Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup follows similar upsets for other Premier League sides, including Hearts of Oak and Bibiani GoldStars.

Tanko had warned his players about the potential threat posed by PAC Academy, emphasizing the importance of bringing their best effort to the game.

"I told them before the game that if you bring your eighty percent and PAC Academy brings a hundred percent, they will beat you because they also know how to play."