'We hope to secure a win against Heart of Lions' – Vision FC coach

Vision FC head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, is confident in his team's ability as they prepare to face Heart of Lions on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in a Ghana Premier League matchday 23 fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Heart of Lions currently sit third in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Bibiani GoldStars.

They will be looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Hearts of Oak in their last game before the league was suspended.

Coach Bashiru Hayford’s side has enjoyed an impressive season, winning nine games, drawing six, and losing four in 19 matches.

Meanwhile, Vision FC will aim to build on their recent victory over Accra Lions. The newly promoted side is five points above the relegation zone and hopes to maintain its top-flight status.

“Beating Accra Lions gave us momentum, but then the league was halted. Now, we need to rebuild that momentum,” Nana Agyemang said.

“We need to excite our fans, give them something to look forward to, and also set high expectations for ourselves. As a technical team, we have done our job, and now we hope to go to Tema and secure a win against Heart of Lions on Sunday,” he added.

Heart of Lions won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier in the season.