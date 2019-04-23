We ignored the coach's tactics in the second half in the defeat to Berekum Chelsea- Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni

Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni insists their failure to adhere to coach Svetislav Taanasijevic's tactics was the reason for their defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Miners lost their second game of the GFA Special competition to the struggling Berekum Blues at the Golden City Park.

After an impressive first half, the "Aboakese" lads looked jaded in the second half as Kwame Amoako's goal separated the two sides.

"We played according to the tactics of the coach in the first half but in the second half, we ignored what he told us and it made life difficult for us," he told Sikka Sports.

Ashantigold could have pulled level in the game through striker Saddick Adams but the former Kotoko striker missed in the dying minutes of the match.

The win was the first for Berekum Chelsea in the GFA Special Competition.