‘We keep fighting until we get back to winning ways’ – Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman tactician, Maxwell Konadu has vowed his team will keep fighting to return to the winning track following their 2-1 defeat to Accra Lions on Monday, December 18 2023 at the WAFA Park.

This was their second consecutive defeat after losing 1-0 to Karela at home on matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

After their impressive run which saw them top of the league standings, Konadu’s side are now in 5th position with 24 points, three points behind leaders, Aduana who they host for their next match.

Konadu told StarTimes after the Lions defeat: “Well that’s football. It’s part of the game. I mean, we need to go and fight hard. The battle is not yet over. We keep fighting until we get back to winning ways.

“It’s disappointing after losing two straight matches. It’s not easy for us. We need to go and fight very hard to at least make our supporters happy back home.”

By Suleman Asante