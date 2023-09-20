"We keep going"- Fatawu Issahaku delighted after Southampton win, eyes Norwich scalp

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has switched his attention to Leicester City's game against Norwich in the English Championship after playing a role in the victory over Southampton last Friday.

Issahaku climbed off the bench to help the Foxes to a big win at the Saint Mary's and will be hoping to play a role in the visit to Carrow Road.

The on-loan Sporting Lisbon winger was close to getting his first assist for Leicester after sending a nicely weaved pass to Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Nigerian failed to convert with only the goalkeeper to beat.

"Great team work last night lads. We keep going," wrote Issahaku on social media.

The Black Stars player seems to be enjoying his time with the 2016 English Premier League champions after back-to-back games since his transfer deadline day move.

Having struggled for game time in Portugal, the ex-Steadfast player has the opportunity to prove his employers he has the quality to compete in the Primeira Liga.