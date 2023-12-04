We knew a defeat against Rivers United could derail our chances - Dreams FC's Abdul Aziz Issah

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has acknowledged that his team faced a tough challenge against Rivers United in Sunday's CAF Confederations Cup match.

Despite emerging victorious as they beat the Nigerians 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Issah believes that the game was far from easy and credits his team's determination and motivation for their success.

Speaking to the media, Issah expressed gratitude towards God and everyone involved in the team's victory. He highlighted the importance of the win, admitting that a loss would have jeopardized their chances in the competition.

"It was a difficult game for us because we had lost in Tunisia to Club Africain in our first game. Coming back home, we were determined to win at all cost. It was a difficult game for us. Rivers United felt they are more experienced than us, but we thank God for the victory," Issah said.

The young midfielder also praised his team's spirit and motivation, citing their desire to succeed as the driving force behind their triumph.

"We were all motivated and poised to pick the three points at all cost. We knew a defeat against Rivers United could derail our chances in the competition. We thank God and everyone who played a role in this win," he added.

Dreams FC will now shift their focus to their upcoming fixture against Angolan outfit Academica do Lobito in their third group game of the Confederations Cup. The match is scheduled to take place this weekend, and Issah is optimistic about his team's prospects.