‘We knew it was going to be difficult’ – Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso on draw with Accra Lions

Bofoakwa Tano coach, Frimpong Manso has admitted that he expected a tough test from Accra Lions ahead of their game at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Lions side on Friday, October 27 2023. The Hunters failed to protect their early lead in the game, allowing the visitors to snatch a point to the capital.

Bofo took the lead just 2 minutes into the game through Najib Ibrahim and managed to nullify every attacking threat from Lions in the first half.

A faulty pass by the hosts handed Tanko’s side the opportunity restore parity through Daniel Kwame Awuni on 70 minutes. Lions came close to netting the winner but Yahaya’s effort was cleared off the line by Bofoakwa. In the end, the spoils had to be shared.

Manso revealed at full time that he expected Lions to hand them a tough test. He told StarTimes: “Initially, we knew it was going to be difficult. They are a team that can hold the ball. We had an early goal which for us was good. And we were managing the game until the equalizer which was a mistake.”

Bofoakwa return atop of the league standings on 11 points with the other matchday 7 matches yet to be played.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante