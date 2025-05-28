We knew that we were destined for the Premier League - Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah

Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah believes the club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League was destined.

The team secured promotion after a 16-year absence with a 3-0 win over New Edubiase United in the Access Bank Division One Zone Two.

Mensah expressed his excitement, saying, "It's great to be part of history, to be able to lead Swedru All Blacks after 16 years, back into the Ghana Premier League." He added that the team is "highly elated" and "feeling good" about their achievement.

"We knew that we were destined for the Premier Leagueâ€¦the feeling is great, the euphoria around here is quite massive," Mensah said, highlighting the team's confidence and the excitement surrounding their promotion.

Hohoe United also earned promotion from Zone Three, while Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders will compete for the qualification spot in Zone One.

Swedru All Blacks' promotion marks a significant milestone for the club, with Mensah's 24 goals in 25 games contributing to their success.