Published on: 27 October 2023
We know Benin already, says confident Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle ahead of Olympic Games qualifier

Black Queens are gearing up to face Benin in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers, and coach Nora Hauptle believes her side is well-prepared to take on their familiar opponents.

In an international friendly eight months ago, Hauptle's squad secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Benin in Cotonou, providing them with valuable insights into their opponents' style of play. Hauptle is confident that her team can replicate that success in the first leg of their upcoming encounter.

"We know Benin already from the test game in February," Hauptle stated confidently. "We have properly analyzed them. We know about transitions. They also have international players from France. We are aware of their strengths. I am pretty convinced we will have a good game here; a good performance."

The crucial match is scheduled to take place at Stade de l'Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou at 16:00 GMT. The Black Queens are aiming to secure a positive result in this first leg before the return match in Accra next Tuesday.

