"We know what it takes to qualify to the World Cup"- Yussif Basigi ahead of Senegal clash

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi remains confident ahead of the Black Princesses game against Senegal in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier.

Ghana, who have been to the last six World Cups, hopes to make a return to the tournament for a seventh straight time.

However, they will face Senegal in a two-legged game to determine their place in Colombia 2024.

"There is no pressure knowing this is the last game. We know what it takes to qualify to the World Cup and when you have a good team, you don’t put yourself under pressure," said Basigi.

"The players and team know the importance of qualifying. Only few players have been to the World Cup and the rest are hungry to play at the highest level. They don’t need much motivation from me as they are self-motivated which is very good," he added.

The Black Princesses are currently in Dakar for the first leg of their game on Saturday, January 13.