We know what to expect against Central African Republic – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has closely analyzed the Central African Republic and is prepared for Monday's 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Kumasi.

Fresh off their comeback win over Mali, Ghana aims for a second consecutive win in the qualifiers.

Ghana struggled but ultimately triumphed against Mali in Bamako, with Jordan Ayew securing a late winner.

After the game, Addo acknowledged the challenge ahead against the Central African Republic, reiterating his expectations at a pre-match conference on Sunday.

"One thing is for sure. I think it’s going to be very, very difficult. For anyone who thinks that we can just play them like that, I don’t think it will happen. If it happens, I take it. But it’s very, very difficult to beat them. We have analyzed them well.

"They are doing well, especially in their offensive transitions and always dangerous. They played 1-1 against Mali, so we know what to expect. Despite the win, we can’t relax now, we have to continue," Addo said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

He also congratulated the team's fighting spirit in Bamako. Ghana, having not won in their last seven games, recovered from conceding just before halftime to secure a morale-boosting win.

"Big, big congratulations to the team for this fighting spirit. Coming from one nil down to get a late goal, being mentally strong and having the right team spirit to turn this result around," he said.

"I think the boys ran a lot, they did a lot of good work, especially defensively. Even though we allowed too many chances, if you watch the game closely, you will see how even our offensive players were working against the ball in the heat of 42 degrees.

"Sometimes we missed some offensive actions, but the way they played from the front to the midfield, how Kudus and Ernest Nuamah worked defensively was massive. And this atmosphere in the stadium to survive is amazing."

"In the end, the players that came in gave us freshness and strength, and creating chances was really, really good to see. These are the kind of games that make a team grow together. We still have to learn from the mistakes of that game. Everybody knows we have a young squad, so I think it was a very, very good experience to get into the next games."

Currently, Ghana, along with Madagascar and Comoros, has six points apiece. The Black Stars are eager to reach nine points and possibly end this month's qualifiers on top.