'We lacked a bit of luck'- Thomas Partey laments after Atletico's defeat to Juventus

Midfielder Thomas Partey believes lacked eluded Atletico Madrid in their defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Paulo Dybala's 45th minute strike separated the two sides in an epic champions league night at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite the defeat, the Ghanaian midfielder believes the Rojiblancos deserved more from the game.

“We did a good job from the beginning, the team worked well, we lacked a bit of luck. Sometimes they are football stuff, there are times that it comes in and there are times that it doesn't. We have to keep working,” the 26-year old said after the game.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we left with a mentality of winning, we have never lowered our arms, the team has worked well and we are happy, I hope let the fate we need go out later,” he added.

The defeat leaves the Madrid club second in Group D, just a point above Bayern Leverkusen in third place.