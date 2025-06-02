We left the pitch to save lives - Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah says the club’s decision to abandon their match against Basake Holy Stars was to prevent a potential disaster.

The Ghana Premier League match, played on Sunday at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, ended unexpectedly when Nations FC walked off in protest over officiating.

Basake Holy Stars had gone ahead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot.

Nations FC entered the match four points clear at the top of the table, needing two wins to clinch their first-ever league title. Holy Stars, meanwhile, were fighting to avoid relegation.

"If yesterday we didn't stop playing what happened to Nana Pooley a few months ago at Nsoatreman would have happened to Nations FC yesterday. I got there in the morning at 9am the team was at Nkroful from saturday I got to the stadium in the morning. When we got there the bus I was in there were motorbikes following it and what they told us is either they get the three points or they will kill someone," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"The time the team bus got to the stadium around 1:15 it took them about 30 minutes before they were allowed to enter inside. Me personally they told me they let me watch the game because I have made a post on Facebook that they wont let Alfa TV to televise the match. Sadly when the issues were unfolding the Western Regional RFA chairman who owns Basake Holy Stars he came in a Nissan Navara pickup that the GFA gave to them white and the windows were tinted.

"He didn't even roll down his glass to listen to what is going on and it is not like he doesn't know me the team bus that the GFA gave to Basake Holy Stars they qualified to the Premier League that is the bus that brought macho men who had knives and guns on them yesterday,"