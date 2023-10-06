'We live to fight another day' - Elleony Amande reacts after missing out on GFA Executive Council slot

Karela United CEO Elleony Amande has expressed his gratitude to his supporters despite losing the just-ended Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council elections during the GFA Congress held in Tamale on Thursday.

Despite showing up for the first time in such a contest, the former Sports Journalist gave his competitors a run for their money by finishing in the first six in a contest that declared the first five as winners.

Amande's battle in the election was nothing short of impressive as he garnered nine votes to initially finish joint fifth with Bechem United CEO Kingsley Osei Bonsu which required a run-off eventually ending his aim to chalk a remarkable feat in football administration.

Despite failing to make the cut, the young football administrator said, "It was a great run. Excited by the response we got. A loss rankles. But we move. We live to fight another day."

In the elections, Dr Randy Abbey topped with 12 votes to maintain his place on the council with Frederick Acheampong following with 11 votes to also retain his slot. Oduro Sarfo was also maintained as he garnered 10 votes same as former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to complete the five members for the Premier League slots.