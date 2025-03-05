We look forward to seeing you - Semenyo to Ghanaian fans ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has called on Ghanaian fans to show Tytheir support for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Semenyo, who has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions for Bournemouth, urged fans to come out in their numbers to support the team.

"As you know, we've got our World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. I'm just reaching out to say continue praying for us. Continue being with us, continue supporting us; we need you more than ever," Semenyo said via the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Black Stars take on Chad on March 21 in Accra before facing Madagascar three days later. Semenyo acknowledged the importance of these games, saying, "These two games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup, so please continue praying for us."

Semenyo concluded by expressing his excitement to see the fans at the games, saying, "We look forward to seeing you and hopefully we can get two wins."