We look forward to the game - Kotoko ahead of Unity Cup

Asante Kotoko Chairman, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, is excited about the club's upcoming participation in the 2025 Toyota Cup in South Africa.

Kotoko will face Kaizer Chiefs on July 26, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Nana Apinkra described the event as a valuable opportunity, saying, "This is a big opportunity for us. We look forward to the trip and the game." He emphasized the significance of the event in strengthening African football ties.

Nana Apinkra commended the organizers, stating, "We are proud to be part of this celebration of African unity and commend Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs for setting the standard for what African football can be."

The Toyota Cup will feature appearances from former football stars, and fans who purchase tickets will have a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Starlet. Tickets go on sale from June 26, 2025.