We lost our heads after Opoku’s red card — Udinese chief berates display against Atalanta

Technical director for Udinese Pierpaolo Marino has slammed Nicholas Opoku and his teammates for a shambolic display against Atalanta Bergamo.

Udinese were humbled 7-1 by the in-form Bergamo-based outfit on Sunday.

The Friulani had taken the lead in Bergamo through Stefano Okaka, but after Nicolas Opoku’s second bookable offence 31 minutes in, it was all downhill.

“This is a defeat we ought to be ashamed off. Never in my career have I lost by a 7-1 result. These are moments where we really do hit rock bottom,” Marino told Udinese TV.

“I feel guilty, but nobody should feel as if they are blameless after this match. We can have alibis, but nothing excuses a defeat like this.

“Now we have a very difficult game against Roma coming up and must be very severe with our self-criticism if we are to change this situation.

“After the red card, we completely lost our heads, and this is not acceptable. We must be able to keep some focus even when a man down, just as we did against Inter.”

Udinese may well now call a training retreat ahead of the midweek round.

“We’ll talk about it and, if it would be of some use, then we’ll do that. I don’t think anyone should be surprised if we do call a retreat.”