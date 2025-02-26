We lost to Golden Kicks due to our weak attackers, says Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has attributed his team’s MTN FA Cup elimination to the inefficiency in their attack.

The game ended in a goalless draw after regulation time with the Phobian Club dominating possession but failing to find the net.

Their inability to capitalize on clear-cut chances proved costly as Golden Kicks held on and forced the match into a penalty shootout.

However, the former FA Cup champions suffered a shocking 4-3 penalty shootout loss against the lower-tier side over the weekend at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Ouattara expressed his disappointment in the team's attacking struggles, emphasizing their missed opportunities.

"We squandered many chances. Our attacking machinery was weak", the Ivorian manager said.

With their cup hopes dashed, the Phobian Club will now have to regroup and shift their focus to the Ghana Premier League which is set to resume on March 7.

Hearts of Oak sit 4th on the league log with 33 points after 19 games.