We made it look simple but it wasn’t - Jordan Ayew reacts to 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago

Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew, has praised his team's dominant 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup, but cautioned that the victory wasn't as easy as it seemed.

Ghana secured third place in the tournament with the convincing win.

Jordan Ayew, who scored Ghana's first goal and assisted two others, acknowledged the team's hard work and strategy that led to the win.

"We approached the game really well. We made the game look simple but it wasn’t simple," he said.

Ayew expressed pride in the young players who took their opportunities and delivered impressive performances.

"The players did well, the young really did wellâ€¦ some of them really took their opportunities and I’m happy for them," he added.

Ayew encouraged the young players to continue believing in themselves and pushing for more impressive performances.

"They just need to keep pushing and keep believing in themselves and keep putting in performances like this," he said.