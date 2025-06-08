We managed to get the three points from FC Samartex game but it wasn’t easy – Hearts coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara was full of praise for his players on Sunday afternoon after their 1-0 win against FC Samartex in the final day of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to journalists after the game at the Accra Sports Stadium, the coach acknowledged the quality of the opponent’s team, indicating that it was not easy for his side to amass all three points against last season’s champions.

“This is one of the nicest and best teams in the Premier League. Don’t forget they are the champions from last season. We managed to get the three points, but it was not easy. We even had injured players, but we forced them to play. We got the three points and next season we go again,” Coach Aboubakar Ouattara said.

Despite the win against FC Samartex on the final day, Hearts of Oak finished fifth in the Ghana Premier League standings with 58 points, the same as rivals Asante Kotoko, who finished fourth.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Vision FC in their final game of the season but secured the top-four spot due to their head-to-head advantage over the Phobians.