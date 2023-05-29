'We miss glaring chances and to me, I don't understand' - Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo after Legon Cities defeat

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo expressed his disappointment over his team's missed opportunities in their recent clash against Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Royals in a match where they had several chances to score but failed to convert them.

Ocloo watched the game from the bench on Sunday and witnessed his team's wastefulness in front of goal.

In his post-match interview, he expressed his concern about the players' inability to finish easy chances despite their success in training with more difficult ones.

"In situations like this, you need character. We created a lot of chances but it continues. We miss glaring chances and to me, I don't understand. In training, my players finish difficult chances but in a game, they waste them," Coach David Ocloo lamented.

Despite the disappointing result, Ocloo remained hopeful and stated that the team would continue working hard in training to turn things around in the final two games of the Ghana Premier League season. Hearts of Oak will aim to address their finishing woes and make the most of their opportunities to finish the season on a positive note.

The Phobians will look to learn from their missed chances and improve their execution in upcoming matches, as they seek to end the season on a high note.

Hearts of Oak will play Tamale City at home this weekend before travelling to face Berekum Chelsea for their last game.