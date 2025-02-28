GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

'We must adapt with or without De Bruyne' – Belgian-Ghanaian Jérémy Doku urges Man City teammates

Published on: 28 February 2025
Manchester City winger, JÃ©rÃ©my Doku, has emphasized the need for the team's emerging talents to maintain their distinct playing styles, especially in light of Kevin De Bruyne's reduced involvement this season.

De Bruyne, a pivotal figure in City's midfield, has seen limited action recently and is approaching the end of his contract this summer.

Doku, a 22-year-old Belgian international of Ghanaian descent, acknowledged De Bruyne's enduring impact on the squad.

"Kevin, we know the influence he still has and has had," Doku said.

"When he doesn’t play we have to do it without him but we know every time he is on the pitch he will add something.

“We just have to do it with and without sometimes."

In recent fixtures, De Bruyne remained an unused substitute, including during the 1-0 victory over Tottenham and the prior match against Real Madrid.

Manager Pep Guardiola has previously expressed confidence in the club's future, citing the blend of emerging talents and experienced players.

