We must always prove that we are the best - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is setting his sights on claiming the top spot by the end of the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

It has been a challenging start to the season, with the Porcupine Warriors having managed to secure two victories in their first six matches.

But Ogum, who won the league in his first stint in charge of the club, expressed his determination to guide his team to success in the upcoming fixtures, stating, "As I said, it is a learning curve. Looking at the remaining matches left in the first round, we need to ensure that we win all these games and ensure that at the end of the first round, we will finish at the top."

He emphasised the club's legacy, adding, "Kotoko is known to be the best, and we must always prove that we are the best."

The team from Kumasi, Asante Kotoko, is gearing up for their next game against Bechem United in Kumasi, hoping to regain their winning momentum as they strive to achieve their goal of securing the top position in the league's first round.