We must avoid complacency - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle on Ghana Premier League title quest

Nations FC head coach, Kasim Mingle, has cautioned his side to avoid complacency in their quest to win the Ghana Premier League title.

The Abrankese-based side currently sit top of the league standings with 60 points with two matches to end the 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mingle made it clear that despite their strong position, the team remains fully alert and committed to finishing the season strongly.

“We will not allow complacency to creep into our team,” Mingle declared.

“We will stay focused and push until the last game to prove we are truly champions," he added.

Mingle, who previously managed Bechem United, contrasted his current situation at Nations FC with his time at his former club, highlighting the hunger and ambition within the Nations FC setup.

“I worked at Bechem, and we came close several times, but they were not really interested in winning the league. Here at Nations, the ambition is clear: they want the title, and I’m prepared to deliver,” he said.

With two crucial matches remaining â€” against Basake and Heart of Lions â€” Mingle stressed that his side is approaching each fixture with the same intensity and focus that brought them this far.

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹“The race is still open. We’re taking it one game at a time â€” first against Basake, then Heart of Lions,” he said.

In the Matchday 33 games, Nations FC will be hosted by Basake Holy Stars before wrapping up their season with a home game against Heart of Lions next week.