We must learn from Zamalek defeat - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has emphasised the importance of learning from their semi-final defeat against Zamalek, highlighting the need for reflection and growth.

The Ghanaian side's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end as Zamalek secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Zito acknowledged their efforts and the achievements made throughout their remarkable debut campaign.

Looking ahead, Zito emphasized the importance of using the defeat as a learning experience to better prepare for future challenges. He stressed the need for composure and effective management during matches.

"We must be calm in matches and manage some things in a certain way. We must learn some lessons from the match as we build for the future, and it is important to suffer in order to get what you want," Zito added.

He also pointed out areas for improvement, particularly in the team's ability to create scoring opportunities and maintain concentration on the pitch.

"We lacked creating opportunities, then they were able to score goals and scored due to a lack of our concentration," Zito explained.

Despite their elimination from the competition, Dreams FC takes pride in their accomplishments, notably becoming the first Ghanaian side in two decades to reach the semi-finals. This achievement reflects their determination and sets a positive trajectory for the club's future endeavors.