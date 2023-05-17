"We must not force Andre Ayew out"- Former Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofa

Former Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofa disagrees with ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor's comments on Andre Ayew about his role in the Black Stars.

Kuffuor in an interview with Onua FM said Ayew should be excluded from upcoming Black Stars call-ups, insisting the Nottingham Forest attacker's best days are behind him.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour said. “Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have."

Adu Amofa believes there has to be another way of slowing getting him out of the team that to force him to retire.

"I don't agree with the call that Andre Ayew should be dropped from the team. I believe Andre Ayew has done his bit for the team and may not be an integral member now but we must not force him out of the team," he told Ghanaweb.

"As a country, we should tread cautiously on the Andre Ayew issue because he and his family have contributed a lot to the country. The FA should engage him and best find a way to phase him out of the team but I repeat, we should not force him out."