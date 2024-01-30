'We must not stop here' - Ivory Coast coach targets more success after eliminating Senegal

Ivory Coast's interim coach Emerse Fae is determined to extend the positive momentum as his team prepares for the quarter-final showdown against Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fae, who temporarily replaced Louis Gasset, stressed the importance of pressing on after their remarkable penalty shootout triumph over Senegal in the last 16.

Despite an early setback where Senegal took the lead, Ivory Coast staged a comeback, ultimately securing a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout. Fae, who took full responsibility for tactical decisions during the match, encouraged his players to maintain their approach and not be discouraged.

Reflecting on the intense pressure before the Senegal match, Fae admitted feeling the weight of expectations but highlighted the boost in confidence gained from qualifying after Morocco's win in the group stage.

“There was a lot of pressure before the match, and match day was too long for me. I couldn’t nap as usual, thinking about all scenarios. If I said there was no pressure, I would be lying,” Fae confessed.

“We had a difficult start, conceding an early goal, but I told the players at halftime to keep playing the same way, not get confused,” said Fae.

Despite the pressure, he acknowledged the significance of scraping through the group stage, stating, "Qualifying after Morocco’s win gave us confidence. We beat Senegal and eliminated them; morale is good."

The caretaker coach, having orchestrated a turnaround in the team’s fortunes, is determined to ensure that the success against Senegal is just the beginning as Ivory Coast aims for further AFCON glory. "We must not stop here; we must continue working, maintain this morale, and keep playing match by match," Fae asserted. The quarter-final clash against Cape Verde presents an opportunity for Fae and Ivory Coast to build on their recent triumph and advance in the tournament.