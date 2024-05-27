We must score to get the points in our remaining games - Hearts of Oak coach poised for relegation battle

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has highlighted the urgency of the situation as his team faces a fierce relegation battle in the final stretch of the Ghana Premier League season.

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium the team is two points away from the danger zone.

Ouattara stressed the collective responsibility required to secure the necessary points to avoid relegation.

"I'm not personally under pressure; the whole team is under pressure. We need points, and it's a collective responsibility," Ouattara stated. The Phobians now find themselves just two points above the relegation zone, a precarious position that demands immediate improvement in their performances.

With only three matches remaining in the season, Hearts of Oak must secure crucial points to ensure their survival in the league. Their upcoming fixtures include home games against Nations FC and Great Olympics, followed by an away match against Bechem United.

Ouattara emphasised the importance of these matches. "In the three remaining games, we need the points. We don't have any choice. To get the points, we must score, and to score, we need to play simple football," he added.

The pressure is mounting on the entire team, but Ouattara remains focused on the task at hand. He acknowledged the team's recent poor form but is determined to turn things around in the final games. "When you can't score, you can't win. We didn't take our chances today, and Kotoko were the better side. Congratulations to them," he said after the defeat to Kotoko.

As the season draws to a close, Hearts of Oak will need to rally and deliver strong performances to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League. The upcoming matches will be crucial in determining their fate, and Ouattara is keenly aware of the challenges ahead. "We need to score to get the points, and we must approach each game with a clear and simple strategy," he concluded.

The Phobians' fight for survival continues, and their ability to respond to the pressure will be critical in the coming weeks.