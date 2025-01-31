We must take our chances against Nsoatreman FC if we want all three points – Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has indicated that it is important for his team to be clinical in front of goal on Sunday to stand the chance of beating Nsoatreman FC.

The Porcupine Warriors will be in action this weekend in a Week 19 clash of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum noted that he is confident his team will create goal-scoring opportunities on the matchday.

He acknowledged the difficulty with goal scoring, stressing that once his team can get on the scoresheet, they will return to Kumasi with all three points.

“From a technical point of view, we need to make sure we keep a very good compact shape when we don’t have the ball so that we close the spaces they will use to punish us and then the few chances that come our way we convert them.

“For now, chance creation has not been an issue for us, the issue is converting the numerous goal-scoring chances we’ve managed to create. Once we create these chances and we are able to score we will be fine,” coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

The match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko will be played on Sunday, February 2.