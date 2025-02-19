We must train hard, win games to honour Nana Pooley – Coach Ogum urges Kotoko players

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged his players to train hard and win games to honour late supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The staunch supporter of the club was stabbed to death in a tragic incident that occurred during the team’s Week 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

On Wednesday, February 19, when Asante Kotoko returned to training for the first time after the incident, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his players prayed for the deceased.

In a speech before the team started training, coach Ogum urged the players to work hard and win many games to honour Nana Pooley.

“It’s unfortunate. Now we need to honour him, we need to dedicate whatever we do to honour him. I’m sure we are ready to honour him. It will be difficult to forget what happened. It will be difficult. But then the only way to honour him is to make sure we train well to win games to make his soul happy. Let’s all come together and make sure that we work very hard to get the results. That’s the most important thing,” Coach Ogum said.