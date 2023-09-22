We must win against Nsoatreman FC - Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has emphasised the importance of securing a victory in their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

The Phobians had a disappointing start to their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against RTU. They will now host Nsoatreman in the matchday two fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In preparation for the game, the Dutch gaffer stated that they have thoroughly analyzed their previous defeat and are determined to secure a win on Sunday. He acknowledged that the team is young and new, with high expectations, both internally and from fans.

"The players and I have analyzed the last game, and you must learn from the last game. I think it is a young team, a new team, and we have a lot of expectations from them. Inside, we discuss a lot of things but outside, we are careful," Koopman shared.

He continued, "We lost the first one. Of course, we want to win the second. It will be a nice game, also to show the fans that we are ready. A lot of players will have to show their level compared to those who started, and it is my choice to make the right choice. We want to win on Sunday."

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT, and Hearts of Oak will be aiming to bounce back with a strong performance and secure their first win of the season.