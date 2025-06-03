We need the points to assess ourselves - Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara ahead of Samartex clash

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara believes securing points against FC Samartex is crucial for his team to assess their performance and plan for the next season.

After a 2-0 win over Legon Cities, Ouattara's team is focused on ending the season on a high note with a victory against Samartex.

Despite facing some challenges in the season, Ouattara has navigated the turbulence and is optimistic about finishing in the top four. The team's resilience was on display in their recent win, and Ouattara is confident they can build on that momentum.

"We have another match next Sunday against Samartex. It will be one of the toughest matches," Ouattara said.

"We will need the points to assess and project ourselves into the next season." Ouattara knows his team will have to be at their best to overcome Samartex.

The match between Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 8.

Ouattara's team is determined to secure a positive result in their final GPL match and end the season on a high note. With a win, they can take a significant step towards achieving their goals for the season.