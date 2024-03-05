'We need the support of fans to do better' - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has emphasised the crucial role of fan support in the team's success after leading the Phobians to two straight wins in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite falling behind early in their game against Nsoatreman FC, Hearts of Oak showcased resilience and determination to secure a 2-1 victory at the Nana Koramansah Park.

Ouattara's halftime tactics proved effective, with Salifu Ibrahim's deflected effort leveling the scores, followed by a brilliant goal from Ivorian forward Cisse Kassim.

Expressing gratitude to the fans, Ouattara urged them to continue supporting the team. "I thank the fans and I urge them to come out and support the team always. The team is for the supporters and not for the board members or anybody. If they support us, I think we can do better things. We need the support of all the fans," he stated.

Hearts of Oak's recent success has elevated them to seventh place in the standings with 27 points.

Looking ahead to the week 20 fixture, the Phobians are set to face Bofoakwa Tano, and Ouattara hopes for sustained fan support as they aim for continued success in the Ghana Premier League.