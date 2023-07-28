We need time to get Mohammed Kudus' replacement - Ajax sporting director

Ajax director of football, Sven Mislintat has admitted that the club will need to start planning life without Mohammed Kudus who is likely to depart this summer following interests from several clubs.

The midfielder who has been on a rather of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton and Hove Albion is said to be keen on joining the Premier League having rejected an extension of contract a few months ago.

The player was also linked with a reunion with Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Sven Mislintat says the club is keen on keeping the player who remains an important figure but would have to find prudent alternatives which he believes would take time given the king of quality they could be losing.

"We've had very open and good discussions with both players and their agents with a clear wish in terms of timeline. We need time to get good replacements.

"Although the best thing for Ajax would be that Kudus and [Edson] Alvarez stay," Sven Mislintat told Mike Verweij.

Kudus was in fantastic form for Ajax last season, netting 18 goals in all competitions while also starring for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

He is, however, nursing a slight ankle injury sustained during a pre-season workout a few days ago.