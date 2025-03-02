We need to be a bit more clinical — Antoine Semenyo insists after Bournemouth’s hard-fought FA Cup victory 

Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo has urged his AFC Bournemouth teammates to improve on goal-scoring following the team’s hard-fought victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English FA Cup.

The Black Stars forward started the Round 16 clash of the domestic cup competition and played the entire 90 minutes as well as some part of extra time.

In a match where Bournemouth scored first through Evanilson, Wolves rallied from behind to force the match to draw in a 1-1 draw.

Antoine Semenyo and his teammates went on to secure victory at the end of penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Ghana forward stressed that his team must work on goalscoring to put games to bed earlier.

"It was end-to-end stuff. I feel like everyone's legs started to go after 90 minutes. It went to pens and luckily we won - grateful. I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is we got the win and we're into the next round.

"I think as a group we need to be a bit more clinical and maybe in the table we'd be higher. I think now we have got the win and we will see who we get tomorrow,” Antoine Semenyo said.

The Ghana forward was named Man of the Match after the FA Cup victory against Wolves on Saturday.