"We need to bounce back"- Mohammed Kudus tells West Ham teammates ahead of Luton clash

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has charged his West Ham United teammates to bounce back from the defeat to Chelsea when Luton Town visits the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder, who has enjoyed a relatively successful first season in England, is hoping to end the campaign on a high.

Having scored 13 goals and provided five assists at West Ham, Kudus has been one of the best players at the club this season. He also helped West Ham reach the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Last week, he was West Ham's best player in the defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“We are expecting a difficult game, as Luton are still fighting to stay in the division, but we will be up for it as we still have something to play for. We continue to take each game as it comes, and we're fully focused on this weekend," he told the club's official website.

“The energy has to be up after the disappointment [last weekend], and we need to bounce back. Training has been good this week, so we are prepared and ready. It’s the last home game of the season, so we want to give the fans a nice experience and a positive finish. It has to be a memorable one.”