"We need to calm down"- Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor backs Chris Hughton ahead of AFCON 2023

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor has called on Ghanaians to remain patient as Chris Hughton prepares his team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars head coach has come under intense criticism following the team's defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Hughton has lost three games in his last four matches with the national team.

However, Akonnor, who was in a similar position during his time as coach, has backed the ex-Brighton manager to get things together ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

"I know what he is going through. It's a difficult time. Sometimes, you can get confused especially when the whole nation comes at you," Akonnor told Joy Sports.

"We need to be calm. There is a need for calmness to prepare well, get focused, and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament.

"It's a big deal for us as a football nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team adequately so we can go to this tournament and do well."